The Conway Wampus Cats bounced back from their first conference loss of the season to beat Jonesboro 4-1 on Monday.
Conway was coming off an 8-3 loss to Cabot on Friday.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 3:38 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats bounced back from their first conference loss of the season to beat Jonesboro 4-1 on Monday.
Conway was coming off an 8-3 loss to Cabot on Friday.
The Wampus Cats and Panthers are tied in the loss column with one apiece. Cabot holds the tiebreaker over Conway by virtue of run differential in the two games. Cabot beat Conway 6-3 earlier this season. The Wampus Cats are now 18-5 on the season and 9-1 in league play.
Conway scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the first inning after falling behind 1-0.
Shaun Cover led off with a single. He scored on a double by Cole Glover. Clay Fisher reached on an error. He and Glover scored on a double by Hugh Hill.
Caden Kristofik, running for Hill, scored on a double by Sam Gregg.
Hill, Prestyn Ribbing and Preston Prock combined to allow only five Jonesboro hits. They struck out six, including three each by Hill and Prock.
Cover led the offensive charge, going 3 for 4. Max Holland and Glover each had two hits. Also collecting hits were Prock, Fisher, Hill and Gregg.
“Our guys bounced back well from Friday and being down a player due to injury,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “Championship teams respond to adversity, and we were able to do that today.”
Conway was playing without Tucker Satterfield, who was injured in the second inning against Cabot on Friday.”
Conway’s next game is Friday against Little Rock Central. The game will be played at Little Rock Southwest High School. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
