The Conway Wampus Cats broke a three-game losing skid with a 47-43 overtime win at Bryant on Friday night.
With the win, Conway improves to 14-8 overall and 3-3 in the 6A-Central. The Wampus Cats are tied for third place in the conference standings with Cabot and North Little Rock. Jonesboro and Little Rock Central are tied for first at 5-1. Bryant is sixth at 2-4. Little Rock Southwest is in last place at 0-6.
Conway forced overtime when RJ Patton hit two free throws with 12.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 37-37.
Bryant tied it at 41-41 on a three-pointer by Trenton ford with 2:42 left. Conway took a 43-41 lead when Kayleb Moody drove to the basket and found Trayveon Safford hit a short jumper with 2:13 left. Ford then tied it on a drive to the basket with 2:04 left.
The score remained the same until Moody nailed a three-pointer with 26 seconds left to make the score 46-43. Bryant then missed a three-point attempt. That led to Patton making 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left to ice the victory.
“I thought our guys stayed the course for 32 minutes,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “I thought we did a pretty good job defensively. Offensively, I thought we got the looks we wanted. We did the controllable, which was defend, rebound and communicate. I just like the resiliency that we showed. Moving forward, we just hope we can be consistent to be able to win in this tough league every night.”
Adams said he was proud of Moody for stepping up and making the go-ahead basket.
“That kid, in the third quarter, made some huge shots,” Adams said. “It’s stuff that he works on every single day. He had the opportunity to take it. He just shot it with confidence. I was extremely proud of how he played that night.”
Safford led Conway with 12 points. Moody and Patton had eight points each. Colen Thompson scored seven. Kanard Turner had five. Xavion Smiley had three. Scoring two each were Matthew Grimes and Andrew McCray.
Adams said getting any win, much less a road win, in the 6A-Central, it’s huge.
“Any time you get a road win in the 6A-Central, it’s a good thing,” he said. “It just gave our kids some confidence and believe that we can do the things we can control. If we have a chance to hang around in the fourth quarter, we can win in this league.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
