The Conway Wampus Cats broke a three-game losing skid with a 47-43 overtime win at Bryant on Friday night.

With the win, Conway improves to 14-8 overall and 3-3 in the 6A-Central. The Wampus Cats are tied for third place in the conference standings with Cabot and North Little Rock. Jonesboro and Little Rock Central are tied for first at 5-1. Bryant is sixth at 2-4. Little Rock Southwest is in last place at 0-6.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.