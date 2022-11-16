After the first week of the high school football playoffs, Faulkner County is down to two teams.
The Conway Wampus scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes in beating Springdale Har-Ber 68-31 last Friday at John McConnell Stadium.
The Quitman Bulldogs went on the road and upset Hoxie 21-14 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Two other teams in the county, Vilonia and Conway Christian, came up on the short end of their playoff games.
Vilonia went on the road to Camden Fairview and lost to the Cardinals in the Class 5A playoffs while Conway Christian fell at home to Marked Tree in the Class 2A state playoffs.
For Conway, Coach Keith Fimple was glad his team did not earn a first-round bye after falling to Bryant in the regular-season finale.
In that game, Conway struggled against the four-time defending state champions. Fimple said the best way to correct mistakes was to get back on the field as quickly as possible.
For Quitman, the win over Hoxie might have been one of the biggest in school history, considering the Bulldogs were a fourth seed and Hoxie was a second seed. This is also Quitman’s first year in Class 3A football after playing in Class 2A since the start of its program.
Both teams will be on the road this week.
Conway plays at Fayetteville. The Bulldogs ended Conway’s run toward War Memorial Stadium and the Class 7A title game a year ago, winning 29-21 in the state semifinals. Several key players remain from that Conway team, including quarterback Donovyn Omolo and running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr.
Quitman gets a chance at revenge from a game played earlier this season.
For the second time in less than two months, Quitman will play at Newport in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Greyhounds beat the Bulldogs 44-26 on Sept. 23. The game was close throughout before Newport pulled away late.
Quitman coach DJ Marrs said his team is looking forward to the challenge.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles improved to 2-0 on the young basketball season, beating the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz 53-35 on Tuesday night.
What was significant is that Melbourne had won the previous four Class 3A state championships. They Lady Bearkatz were on a 64-game winning streak. Their last loss was Nov. 19, 2020, 44-38 at Paragould.
While Melbourne appears to be down some this year after Kenley McCarn graduated, they are still a force to be reckoned with in Class 3A.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
