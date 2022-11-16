q2.jpg

The Quitman defense makes a stop against Hoxie during the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs last Friday.

 Michelle Eichelberger/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

After the first week of the high school football playoffs, Faulkner County is down to two teams.

The Conway Wampus scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes in beating Springdale Har-Ber 68-31 last Friday at John McConnell Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.