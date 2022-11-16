x

Conway receiver Clay Fisher tries to avoid a Har-Ber defender during the Wampus Cats' win over the Wildcats in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs last Friday at John McConnell Stadium in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Conway will play Fayetteville for the fourth time in three seasons when it travels up to Northwest Arkansas take on the Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A on Friday night at Harmon Field in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville swept two games last season, including a 29-21 decision in the semifinals of the state playoffs a year ago.

