Conway will play Fayetteville for the fourth time in three seasons when it travels up to Northwest Arkansas take on the Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A on Friday night at Harmon Field in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville swept two games last season, including a 29-21 decision in the semifinals of the state playoffs a year ago.
“This is two very good football teams,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “Fayetteville leads the state in passing yards. They play extremely fast on defense. They’ve lost three games by five points. They are very close to being undefeated. We’re going to have to play well. They play really well at home. We’ll have to make sure we control what we can control. Don’t give them turnovers and tackle well.”
Conway is 9-2 on the season. The Wampus Cats beat Springdale Har-Ber 68-31 in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs last Friday after finishing third in the 7A-Central. Fayetteville had a first-round bye after finishing second in the 7A-West.
“When you get done with a loss, you want to get back on the field as quickly as possible,” Fimple said, referring to his team’s Week 10 loss to Bryant before beating Har-Ber. “We’ve had kids in my five years who have responded well after a loss. We’ve got to play even better than that and make sure we don’t turn the ball over. We can’t make mistakes defensively. We can’t have blown coverages because this bunch is a good team.”
Fayetteville is led by one of the premiere quarterbacks in the state in Drake Lindsey, who has thrown for 38 touchdowns this season.
Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said his team has to play “really good assignment football” against the Wampus Cats.
“What they do offensively is really good,” Dick said. “They’ve changed some schemes and done a good job of playing uptempo football, keeping everybody off balance and getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers. We’ll have to be disciplined with that.”
Dick said Conway has a talented defense.
“They do a lot of different things and mix things up in the secondary,” he said. “We’ll have to be very thorough and precise in what we want to do on offense.”
Fimple said the goal of every team is to be practicing on Thanksgiving. For that to happen this year, the Wampus Cats have to beat Fayetteville.
“That’s pretty special,” he said. “We’re going into this game with that same goal — we want to practice on Thanksgiving. A lot of that is going to come down to those plays that we talk about in 7A games. You’ve got to make two or three each game to get past these guys. They are a real well-coached team. They’ve played really well this year.”
