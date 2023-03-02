ROGERS – The Conway Wampus Cats got off to a quick start against Springdale in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.
However, going cold for more than six minutes in the first quarter did the Wampus Cats in as the Bulldogs ended Conway’s season with a 63-46 win Wednesday night.
With the loss, Conway finishes 15-14 in Coach Marcus Adams’ first year at the helm.
“These last few weeks, it’s just been that we run our stuff, and we get the looks,” Adams said. “Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the way you want it to. You can’t control that. Let’s do the things we can control then back to what we do offensively.
“Springdale is a very good, high-powered basketball team. They are one of the best transition teams in 6A, especially led by two really good guards, who are very dynamic. They’ve got a big kid inside.”
Conway scored the first five points of the game. Kanard Turner hit a jumper with 7:29 left in the first quarter. Colen Thompson then hit a three-pointer with 6:33 left.
Springdale scored the next 11 points to lead 11-5 with 29.5 seconds left. The run including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
Conway finally broke through when Thompson hit a three-pointer with 17 seconds left in the quarter to make the score 11-8. However, Springdale hit a 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 14-8 after one quarter.
Springdale extended its lead in the second quarter, outscoring Conway 18-16 to lead 32-24 at halftime.
Things did not get any better for the Wampus Cats in the third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Conway 15-7 to lead 47-31 heading into the final eight minutes of the season for the Wampus Cats.
Turner led Conway with 21 points. Thompson had 17. Jamarion “Boogie” Carr had four. Trayveon Safford added three. Xavion Smiley hit a free throw.
