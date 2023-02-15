For a quarter, the short-handed Conway Wampus Cats hung with one of the best teams in the state in Little Rock Central.
However, things turned bad in the second half as the Tigers routed Conway 64-40 on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
For a quarter, the short-handed Conway Wampus Cats hung with one of the best teams in the state in Little Rock Central.
However, things turned bad in the second half as the Tigers routed Conway 64-40 on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway led 19-12 after one quarter. Kanard Turner scored nine first-quarter points. Matthew Grimes added two three-pointers. Andrew McCray and Kayleb Moody each scored two points.
However, there was a scary moment for Conway in the first quarter.
With less than four minutes, Conway senior Jayden Richardson went to the bench. Conway coach Marcus Adams said he wasn’t paying attention then heard some screams as Richardson collapsed into his chair and fell to the floor. The game was stopped for about 20 minutes with both teams going back to their respective dressing rooms.
At the time, Conway led 5-4 when Richardson collapsed.
He eventually came to and was taken by ambulance to a local medical facility.
“From what I was told, as he sat down, he fell through the chair,” Adams said of Richardson. “It was one of those scary sights to just see that up close.”
On Wednesday morning, Adams said he spoke to Richardson’s mother after the game Tuesday night.
“He got admitted to the hospital,” Adams said. “She said he was doing a little bit better and was responsive. They were going to run some more tests on him to see what’s wrong with him.”
Central started catching up in the second quarter, leading 33-28 at halftime. The Tigers pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Wampus Cats 31-12 in the final 16 minutes.
“Once we got that lead, we got into some foul trouble with our main guys,” Adams said. “We just tried to hang around, going into halftime. But once we got to the third quarter, shots that we made in the first half were not falling for us. We just couldn’t keep those guys off the free throw line.”
Central shot 34 free throws to only eight for Conway.
Conway played its second consecutive game without leading scorer Colen Thompson, who suffered a concussion against Cabot on Feb. 7. Adams said he is cleared to play at Jonesboro on Friday.
Moody led Conway with 16 points. Grimes had 15. Riley Sellers scored four. Scoring two each were Moody, Trayveon Safford and McCray.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.