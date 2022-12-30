The Conway Wampus Cats fell to Bentonville West 68-41 in the finals of the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational on Thursday night at Highland High School.
With the loss, Conway is now 11-5 on the season.
Conway got off to another slow start, trailing 20-6 after one quarter and 37-13 halftime. The Wampus Cats could not recover in time to get back into the game.
Colen Thompson led Conway with 11 points. Kayleb Moody had eight. Kanard Turner scored six. Caleb Collum had five. Ja’Mari Nelson scored four. RJ Patton had three. Xavion Smiley and Boogie Carr had two points each.
Conway will host Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday in the 6A-Central opener at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway advanced to the finals of the Sandra Meadows Classic with a 46-37 win over Waco, Texas, LaVega in Duncanville, Texas.
Conway was scheduled to play in the championship game Friday night after Log Cabin Democrat deadlines.
Conway led 8-5 after one quarter and 22-12 at halftime.
LaVega outscored Conway 17-11 in the third quarter before Conway outscored the opposition 9-6 in the final eight minutes.
Chloe Clardy and Alexis Cox each scored 12 points to lead Conway. Kaidyn Beckwith, Emerie Bohanon and Kamillle Brown had six points each. Savannah Scott and Samyah Jordam had two points each.
Conway beat Harvard Westlake of Studio City, Calif., in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night. The final score was 76-38.
Conway led 2-13 after one quarter and 41-19 at halftime.
Conway continued the onslaught in the third quarter, outscoring Harvard Westlake 27-8.
Bohanon and Clardy led Conway with 17 points each. Jordan had 12. Alexis Cox had seven. Brown and Scott scored six points each. Jelani Davis had four. Alivia Cox and Amyia Taylor had two points each. Beckwith added a free throw.
After the tournament in Texas, Conway will open 6A-Central play at home against Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
