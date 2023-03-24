LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats had no trouble with Lake Hamilton, beating the Wolves 10-0 in the sixth-annual Joe T. Robinson Invitational on Thursday.
With the win, Conway improves to 10-2 on the season. The Wampus Cats are currently on a nine-game winning streak.
Conway, the defending Class 6A state champion, is also ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by Scorebook Live Arkansas.
Conway took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Clay Fisher walked and scored.
The Wampus Cats then scored five runs in the bottom of the second. The highlight of the inning was two-run homer by Preston Prock. Also scoring in the second were Fisher, Tucker Satterfield, Shaun Cover and Sam Gregg.
Conway scored a single run in the third. Cover singled and scored on a single by Max Holland.
Conway then scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kyler Spencer hit a two-run homer with Prock on base. Cover followed with a solo homer.
Conway pitchers Prestyn Ribbing and Hugh Hill combined to throw a four-inning one-hitter. They combined for four strikeouts.
“We faced a really good arm today and continued to have great team at-bats that are leading to a lot of runs being scored,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said of Lake Hamilton pitcher Brent Davis. “Prestyn and Hugh pitched well. We played routine defense when the ball was hit to us, and we were able to shut out a good baseball team.”
Cover was 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Satterfield, Prock and Cover each had two RBIs.
Conway was scheduled to play Lonoke on Friday night, but it was cancelled because of rain. The Wampus Cats are scheduled to play Texarkana tonight at 5:15 p.m. at Joe T. Robinson High School. The Razorbacks are 7-2 on the season. They lost to North Little Rock 2-1 on Thursday in the Joe T. Robinson Invitational.
Conway will host Cabot in a key 6A-Central matchup Tuesday. The Panthers are 7-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
