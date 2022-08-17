It was a great evening at John McConnell Stadium for a dress rehearsal for the 2022 football season.
The Conway Wampus Cats were able to face an opponent that wore a different color helmet. The scrimmage game against Morrillton gave a chance for football coach Keith Fimple, an opportunity to see his players in competition and measure where the Wampus Cats are as a team at this point of the season.
“The first thing I liked was to play with somebody else. We don't have a zero week game this year,” Fimple said. “We are actually off the first week, so this scrimmage was good for us. At midpoint we have two weeks left to practice by ourselves.”
A couple of weeks of work on getting prepared for the season, there were some bright notes that Fimple saw out on the field against the Devil Dogs.
There was the strength of the offensive line that was able to keep the defense out of the Wampus Cats backfield. An opportunity for the running backs to see what the offensive line can do against an opponent.
In the first quarter, junior running back Desmond Davidson was able to see the results of the hard work by the offensive line that opened up a lane and all the defense for the Devil Dogs could do was watch Davidson sprint 55 yards into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night for Conway untouched.
Fimple said that he is excited about the athletes that are playing on the offensive line and that a scrimmage like this gives the new players on the line a chance to gain some experience and allow the veterans to get better at their position. Fimple says that the credit goes to his assistant coaches Gavin De Los Santos and Colton Jackson getting the work done and getting the offensive line prepared for the season.
“We have some guys coming back … we have three coming back from last year, experience yes. So we have some guys that have not played. That is with every team that plays high school football,” Fimple said. “Doing things like this to get that experience when you are going against somebody that is a familiar opponent or your best friend across the line from you that helps us tremendously.”
Fimple was also pleased with the consistency that the defensive unit showed against the Devil Dogs.
“I thought that we showed some great pressure,” Fimple said. “ To be able to have depth especially in our conference is huge. The defensive lines in the trenches are like being in the SEC every Friday night.”
Splitting the gap of the center and guard of the Morrilton offensive line, junior defensive lineman Porter Eudy was able to get into the pocket and forced Devil Dog senior quarterback Damarius Martin to move his feet and disrupt any type of passing consistency for the Devil Dogs.
Eudy created pressure up the middle that allowed the defensive ends and the linebackers to flow to the football without any type of interference.
In the second quarter, Eudy came across the line of scrimmage and flushed Martin to his right and waiting for Martin was linebacker senior linebacker Samuel Simpson. Martin was able to let the football go into the evening air and stepping across the pass pattern was Conway senior defensive back John Kraft as he came down with the football.
“We really have two pretty good guys but depth wise we have three or four guys playing pretty good defensive end for us,” Fimple said. “Everytime those guys do their job it gets clearer for the second level and that gets clearer for the third level clearer. Defense is a game where they all have to play together, do their job and their assignment and I was really proud of them.”
Conway opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Bentonville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
