The Conway Wampus Cats golf team played match play with Cabot on Thursday at Indian Hills Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
Conway lost the match 3-2.
Conway’s Blane Burk beat Cabot’s Garrett Buffalo 3 and 1 for the Wampus Cats’ lone win.
Conway’s Yinta Yang tied Cabot’s Easton Denney. Hunter Lieblong tied Cabot’s Austin King. JP McCarron lost to Cabot’s Miken Ashmore 3 and 2. Collin Spangler lost to Cabot’s Gabe Haslauer 3 and 2.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done this, to try something different,” Conway coach Kent Manion said of the match-place format. “As coaches, we came together. We played Cabot and Bryant played North Little Rock. We did it one point per match.”
Conway’s teams are back at full strength with the return of brother-sister combination Yinta and Yinyoe Yang.
“They were playing a junior event in Missouri,” Manion said. “It’s green to have everyone back together again. We feel like we are the strongest team in the state. We’ve got some competition for sure. In both boys and girls, we feel like we have a great opportunity to win a state championship. Things are going to have to fall right, like anything else. We definitely have the talent on both sides to win a state championship. That’s the goal on both sides.
“I feel like, if the boys, it will be a disappointment if they don’t walk away with a state championship. That’s coming from them.”
A year ago, the Wampus Cats won 7 of 12 tournaments they played but finished fifth in the Class 6A state tournament after an injury happened to one of their top players.
“We weren’t very deep,” Manion said. “We were four deep last year. We had injury the first day and ended up having to count some higher scores.
“We went into the state feeling very good. Our third man ended up getting hurt and not able to play.”
The Lady Wampus Cats finished fifth in state a year ago as well.
“I feel like we’re the front runner in the conference this year and have a good opportunity at state,” Manion said. “Fayetteville is probably our No. 1 competition, but Springdale has a couple of good girls.”
Both Conway teams played in a tournament at Paradise Valley Golf Club earlier in the week. However, the second day of competition was halted because of rain.
Conway won the boys tournament, shooting a 1-day total of 301. Cabot was second at 312. Fayetteville was third at 310.
Conway’s Yinta Yang won the tournament by shooting 72. Denney was second, shooting 72.
Fayetteville won the girls tournament, shooting 260. Conway was second at 269.
Yinyoe Yang won the girls tournament, shooting 72.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.