Conway High School golfers Yinta and Yinyoe Yang made their season debut Monday. The Yang siblings missed the first week of the high school season while playing in a junior tournament in Missouri.

 Courtesy of Kent Manion

The Conway Wampus Cats golf team played match play with Cabot on Thursday at Indian Hills Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Conway lost the match 3-2.

