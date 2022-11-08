MAUMELLE — It was not a good season debut for the Conway Wampus Cats basketball team.
Conway surrendered a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 65-62 loss to the Maumelle Hornets on Tuesday night.
Conway led 41-28 at halftime and increased the lead to 45-28 early in the second half on baskets by Ja’mari Nelson. Maumelle finally got the deficit under 10 at 55-47 on a basket by Kris Clay with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
Maumelle tied the game at 59-59, the first tie since 2-2, on two free throws by Cayden McGee with 4:27 left in the game. Conway reclaimed the lead at 60-59 on a free throw by Joshua Smith.
Maumelle scored the next four points to lead 63-60 with 1:35 left. Conway’s Trayvon Safford scored on a putback with 31 seconds left to make the score 63-62.
After Maumelle’s Jacob Lanier made two free throws with 10.8 seconds left, Conway had a chance to tie, but Patton’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was no good, giving Maumelle the victory.
“When we’re not making shots, that’s when we’ve got to hang our hats on our defense,” Adams said. “We got them to miss some shots. We just didn’t do a good job it being down to a one and done. They did a better job of rebounding the ball than we did.”
Safford led Conway with 15 points. Patton had 13. Turner finished with nine. Nelson had eight. Colen Thompson scored six. Scoring three each were Smith and Riley Sellers. Jayden Robinson added two.
McGee led Maumelle with 15 points.
The Hornets made 26 of 36 free throw attempts while Conway made only 5 of 12.
Adams said his team can learn a lot from the Maumelle game.
“We did some good stuff for our first game,” he said. “A lot of stuff, we didn’t. We got some looks. We just didn’t get anything to go down. When it comes down to it, we’ve got to defend and rebound.”
Conway will travel to Bentonville to take on the Tigers next Tuesday.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
