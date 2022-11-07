x

Conway's Jacoby Wade returns the opening kickoff against Bryant on Saturday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats fell to fourth in the Arkansas Sports Media high school football poll.

Conway finished the regular season at 8-2, following a loss to top-ranked Bryant last Saturday.

