Thursday’s regular-season finale was a rough one for the Conway Wampus Cats basketball team.
Conway lost to Bryant 50-39 at Buzz Bolding Arena. With the loss, the Wampus Cats fall to the sixth seed in the Class 6A state tournament. They will play in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Rogers High School.
“We had some good looks in the second half, and they did not go in,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We let that dictate the controllable — continuing to defend and rebound.”
Conway trailed 15-4 after one quarter then scored 22 points in the second quarter to lead 26-25 at halftime.
After halftime, Bryant outscored Conway 25-13 to get the win.
“We talk about staying focused for 32 minutes,” Adams said. “Things aren’t always going to go our way. We’ve just got to have the resilience to do things.”
Kanard Turner led Conway with 16 points. Boogie Carr had seven. Colen Thompson and Andrew McCray had six points each. Kayleb Moody had four.
