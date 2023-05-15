x

The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team beat Springdale Har-Ber 1-0 in the Class 6A state semifinals Saturday in Fort Smith.

 Courtesy of Clint Ashcraft

The Conway Wampus Cats are headed back to the Class 6A state championship game for the third consecutive year.

Conway beat Springdale Har-Ber 1-0 in the state semifinals Saturday at Fort Smith Southside High School. The Wampus Cats will play Springdale for the state championship Friday at noon at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.