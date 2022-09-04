Wampus Cats Outlast Bentonville in Conway’s Season Opener
The No. 2 Conway Wampus Cats beat the No. 3 Bentonville Tigers in the season opening-game 44-35 on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
A light rain was present in Conway off and on. However, the rain did not slow down the Conway offense one bit.
In the first possession of the game, Conway reached field-goal range and converted a 20-yard attempt from Adrien Mejia, who would finish the game 3 for 3 for Conway.
Bentonville would respond with a drive that would have four first down conversions and end in a touchdown.
Conway and Bentonville would both have three and outs on their next drives respectively. Conway’s offense would then receive the ball next after a Tiger punt and respond with two big gainers to start the second quarter.
At the 10:50 mark of the second quarter, Conway running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr would punch it in on the ground from 13 yards out to make it 10-7 in favor of Conway.
Bentonville was not fazed, as the Tigers had back-to-back 20-yard passes and later converted a fourth and one on the next drive. Just one play later, the Tigers would score with a 25-yard touchdown run. This would put the Tigers back on top with a score of 14-10 and 7:20 left in the first half.
The Wampus Cats’ offense began to roll at this point.
In what took just a handful plays to reach the end zone again, Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo would find wide receiver Cris O’Neil on a 37-yard touchdown pass to give a 17-14 lead back to Conway with 6:19 left in the half.
Bentonville would come back and pound the ball on the ground with four straight first down runs. On the fifth play of the drive, the Tigers would score on a 2-yard run. Conway’s ensuing possession would result in a field goal with 32 seconds left after driving the length of the field. This gave Bentonville a 21-20 lead at halftime.
To start the second half, Bentonville had a three and out. On the next possession for Conway, running back Carr would run it in for a score. This would make the score 27-21 in favor of the Wampus Cats. Both teams would punt on their next possessions.
A 30-yard punt return by the Tigers would later set up a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Bentonville a 28-27 lead. Conway would come back with their own score from running back La La Smith to give a 34-28 lead to the Cats with 3:10 to go in the third.
Bentonville would be held to a three and out after the score. Conway would do their best to cushion their lead with a 49-yard scamper from Carr.
Bentonville would come back with a touchdown of their own with 8:11 left in the game to cut the Wampus Cats’ lead to 41-35.
Conway would put the game out of reach with a field goal at the 5:29 mark, which would also be the final score of the game.
Omolo would finish the game going 16/28 with one passing touchdown. Carr finished with 300 all purpose yards and three touchdowns — 223 of those yards came on the ground on 21 carries. Jaylen Chambers also had 9 carries for 77 yards. Wide receiver Rome Fields led the Wampus Cats in receiving with 8 catches for 92 yards while O’Neil added 85 yards on 4 catches.
Conway coach Keith Fimple spoke on the benefits of playing a physical team like Bentonville in their first game.
“It is something we talked about with our guys all week, both offensively and defensively,” Fimple said. “I think it is important for us to play teams like that early in our non-conference to prepare us for our conference, for which you know is an elite group of opponents.”
Conway will play their next game on the road against the Springdale Bulldogs on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
