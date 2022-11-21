FAYETTEVILLE — The Conway Wampus Cats may have played their most complete game in beating Fayetteville 37-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A state playoffs Friday night at Harmon Field.

With the win, Conway advances to the state semifinals for a rematch with four-time defending state champion Bryant on Friday. The winner will play the winner of Cabot and Bentonville in the Class 7A state title game Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

