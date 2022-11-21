FAYETTEVILLE — The Conway Wampus Cats may have played their most complete game in beating Fayetteville 37-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A state playoffs Friday night at Harmon Field.
With the win, Conway advances to the state semifinals for a rematch with four-time defending state champion Bryant on Friday. The winner will play the winner of Cabot and Bentonville in the Class 7A state title game Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Bryant beat Conway 36-14 on Nov. 5.
In the win over Fayetteville, Conway took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter when Ben Chandler made a take in the end zone for a safety.
The Wampus Cats took a 9-0 lead when Rome Fields threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Boogie Carr. Adrian Mejia kicked the first of five extra points.
Conway scored 14 points in the second quarter to lead 23-0 at halftime. Carr scored on a 31-yard run, and Donovyn Omolo scored on a three-yard run.
Conway’s lone touchdown of the third quarter came on a five-yard run by Desmond Davidson.
Jayllen Chambers scored Conway’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard run.
The Wampus Cats rushed for 308 yards in the victory and passed for 111. Omolo completed 12 of 22 passes for 66 yards. He also rushed for 41 yards on eight carries.
Carr had one of his best games of the season, rushing for 156 yards on 26 carries. He also caught two passes for 38 yards.
Chambers had 72 yards on 10 carries.
Conway limited Fayetteville to only 168 yards in total offense. Drake Lindsey was the state’s passing leader entering the game and had only 127 yards passing.
“I was really happy for them – the team, the community and the coaching staff,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “It was a great atmosphere, and they came out and performed well. I thought they started off with a great mentality. They played within themselves and controlled the tempo of the game.
“Now, we get to practice on Thanksgiving. That is one of our goals at Conway.”
Fimple was proud of his team’s defense against Fayetteville.
“We got a little more aggressive on defense with the passing game that they have,” he said. “I thought they had a great mentality all week. I think they knew what they had to do. They went in and did a really good job of playing within themselves, trusting each other. You could see it.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
