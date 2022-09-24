LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats wasted no time in taking control of their game with Little Rock Southwest on Friday night at Gryphon Stadium.
Conway scored its first touchdown less than a minute into the game en route to a 42-0 win over the Gryphons. With the win, The Wampus Cats are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the 7A-Central. The Gryphons are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Conway’s Jamarion “Boogie” Carr scored on a one-yard run with 11:01 left in the first quarter. Adrian Mejia kicked the first of six extra points to give the Wampus Cats a 7-0 lead.
“We came away with no injuries and came out with a great mentality,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “We started out quickly and executed well. We got off the field. A lot of people got to play. You always look forward to that in conference games — to let others get playing time so it will help you down the road.”
After forcing a punt on Southwest’s first possession, the Wampus Cats scored again when quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Chris O’Neal with 7:14 left in the first quarter.
Another Southwest punt led to Conway’s third touchdown — a nine-yard run by Omolo — with 3:06 left in the first quarter.
After a Southwest turnover late in the first quarter, the Wampus Cats pushed their lead to 28-0 on the first place of the second quarter. Omolo threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rome Fields.
Conway scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter to account for the final score. Elijah Smith scored on a five-yard run, and Desmond Davidson scored on a two-yard run.
The Wampus Cats finished with 356 yards in total offense. Omolo completed 16 of 18 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed one time for nine yards and a score.
Carr rushed for 45 yards on six carries. Davidson rushed for 36 yards on six carries. Caden Henderson rushed for 32 yards on four carries.
O’Neal caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Fields caught four passes for 53 yards and a score. Deylan Moton and Jayden Hughes each caught two passes.
Southwest finished with 117 yards in total offense, including 101 yards rushing and 43 yards passing.
Fimple said his team’s mentality, which has been key to the 4-0 start, was great again against Southwest.
“I just thought the mentality that we’re going to get in there and get after it was great,” Fimple said. “We talked about playing that way every game, no matter who is across from us. I thought they did a good job doing that.”
Conway hosts the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats this Friday at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
