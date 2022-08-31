The Conway Wampus Cats will face a familiar opponent in their season opener Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
The No. 3 Bentonville Tigers will face No. 2 Conway at 7 p.m. A year ago, Conway beat Bentonville 55-41 in the second game for both teams. This year, Bentonville has already played a game, beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 56-46. Conway was idle for Week 0.
Conway has not played any sort of game since scrimmaging Morrilton on Aug. 16.
“It was really good to go against somebody else,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said of the scrimmage. “Then you kind of find out the negatives and the positives that you can build off of. We scrimmaged on a Tuesday, and we took Wednesday and Thursday to clean those things up. Then we went right into preparing for Bentonville the next week for about four days last week. It was good to have those days right there.”
Fimple said no one could find a coach in the state who would not have wanted to play a game before having a big contest with a team like Bentonville.
“It just didn’t happen to work out for us,” Fimple said. “So, we are trying to put ourselves in the scenario that we’ve done in practice to try to get us as much game-type experience as we possibly can, going into this one here.”
In Bentonville’s win over Broken Arrow, quarterback Carter Nye threw five touchdown passes, including three to CJ Brown. Josh Ficklin also scored four touchdowns in the victory. Nye completed 11 of 18 passes for 269 yards.
“They are always good,” Fimple said of the Tigers. “They are a well-coached team every year. They are a physical bunch every year. It’s unbelievable to see how they are reloading every year. Again, it’s a great test for us early to build off of, to see how we come out game-wise, and to be able to correct things, whether they are negative or positive.”
Conway junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo passed for 2,626 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. Senior running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 1,356 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.
Fimple said the seniors are important for his team.
“This is their season,” he said. “Boogie has played for three years.”
Other seniors on offense who are important, according to Fimple, are receiver Rome Fields and left tackle Aaron Smith.
“Those three seniors kind of give us a core at every level,” Fimple said. “On defense, we’ve got Wade Simpson back for us in our secondary, Quadrell Wilson at corner. Those guys have to lead by experience. Preston Prock, up front. We are expecting big things.”
Fimple said Omolo is a great player.
“He does a good job … I think he’s grown, leadership-wise,” Fimple said. “He’s also helped himself physically in the offseason. He just needs to go out and relax and play. Let the game come to him. He’s got some weapons on offense where he just needs to disperse the ball. I think the experience of him playing every game as a sophomore is just going to help him build as he goes through his junior year.”
Bentonville coach Jody Grant said Conway is a “well-coached team on both sides of the ball.”
“Obviously, with the way they play offense and the tempo that they use, it’s hard to prepare for and duplicate in practice,” Grant said. “I think their quarterback [Omolo] is an absolute stud. I think he’s got a lot of people around him who are very talented as well.”
Grant said he doesn’t know much about what Conway has this year because this will be the Wampus Cats’ season opener.
“All we have on them, film-wise, is the Morrilton scrimmage,” Grant said. “It looked like Coach Fimple played everybody. We don’t have a whole lot on their guys. But, it looks ike they’ve got a few guys returning on both sides of the ball from a team that we thought was really talented last year.”
Grant said his expectations is that Conway will be similar to what it was a year ago.
“It’s always tough when you don’t have an actual game film on the opponent,” Grant said. “I wish they had played last week. It would have made it easier on us. I’m sure Coach Fimple wishes they had played also because they’ve gone a long time without a game.
“It could all sort itself out. We’ve obviously got a very positive opinion of Conway football at this point.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
