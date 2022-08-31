The Conway Wampus Cats will face a familiar opponent in their season opener Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

The No. 3 Bentonville Tigers will face No. 2 Conway at 7 p.m. A year ago, Conway beat Bentonville 55-41 in the second game for both teams. This year, Bentonville has already played a game, beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 56-46. Conway was idle for Week 0.

