Conway's Kyler Spencer waits on a pitch during the Wampus Cats' win over Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday. Spencer was 1 for 3 in Conway's loss to Bryant on Thursday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats ended the baseball regular season with a 9-4 loss at Bryant on Thursday.

Conway is now 20-7 overall. The Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, finish 11-3 in 6A-Central play and in second place. They will have a first-round bye in the state tournament, which is being held in Cabot next week.

