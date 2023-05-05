The Conway Wampus Cats ended the baseball regular season with a 9-4 loss at Bryant on Thursday.
Conway is now 20-7 overall. The Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, finish 11-3 in 6A-Central play and in second place. They will have a first-round bye in the state tournament, which is being held in Cabot next week.
In Thursday’s loss to Bryant, Conway led 3-2 after two innings. Conway scored twice in the top of the first then once in the top of the second.
In the first, Conway’s Shaun Cover and Clay Fisher both singled and scored on a single by Max Holland.
In the second, Prestyn Ribbing walked. Caden Kristofik, running for Ribbing, scored the Wampus Cats’ third run.
Bryant came back with five runs in the bottom of the third to lead 7-3. Conway scored again in the top of the fourth. Kyler Spencer reached on an error and scored.
Bryant scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Bryant pitcher Gideon Motes struck out five Conway batters in six innings of work.
“We played well offensively against one of the best pitchers we’ll see,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We scored early. We just lost some steam and gave them momentum on the other side of the ball that they took away from us late in the game.
“Our defense was solid. We just didn’t do enough on the mound to give ourselves a chance to win today. It was a good tuneup for the state tournament.”
Ribbing gave up seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of work. For the game, Conway pitching gave up 11 Bryant hits.
Conway will play in the second round of the state tournament Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Brian Wade Conrade Field in Cabot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.