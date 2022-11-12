It did not take the Conway Wampus Cats long to get control of their first-round playoff game with Springdale Har-Ber.

Conway scored two touchdowns off two turnovers in the first two minutes of the game en route to a 68-31 win Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. With the win, Conway improves to 9-2 overall and will play Fayetteville in the quarterfinal round this Friday in Fayetteville.

