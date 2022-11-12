It did not take the Conway Wampus Cats long to get control of their first-round playoff game with Springdale Har-Ber.
Conway scored two touchdowns off two turnovers in the first two minutes of the game en route to a 68-31 win Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. With the win, Conway improves to 9-2 overall and will play Fayetteville in the quarterfinal round this Friday in Fayetteville.
Har-Ber won the opening coin toss. A few plays later, Har-Ber fumbled with Conway’s Preston Prock recovering the ball at the Har-Ber 28.
On the next play from scrimmage, Conway’s Jamarion “Boggie” Carr broke two tackles en route to a 28-yard touchdown run. Adrian Mejia kicked the extra point.
After the conversion, Har-Ber was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Conway attempted an onside kick from the Har-Ber 45.
A Har-Ber player fielded the ball but was hit by Conway’s Trez Hammond, and Conway’s Ben Chandler recovered the free ball at the Har-Ber 28.
Four plays later, Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rome Fields with 9:58 left in the first quarter. Mejia kicked the extra point to make the score 14-0, and the rout was on.
“Come off the loss to Bryant, we wanted to get back on the field as quick as possible,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “I’m glad it worked out to where we didn’t have a bye. We got off to a quick start, and it started rolling. It was fun for our seniors to have the last game at John McConnell Stadium. It was really good for the community.”
Conway led 21-0 after one quarter. Carr scored on a 44-yard pass from Omolo to close out the scoring in the first quarter.
The Wampus Cats then led 49-7 at halftime, scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter.
Omolo scored on 29-yard run. He then threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Cris O”Neal. Hammond, who got the big hit on the onside kick, returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown. Omolo also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anderson.
Conway scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth — all on runs by Desmond Davidson. He had runs of 9, 55 and 17 yards for touchdowns.
Omolo completed 10 of 16 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. Phil Scherrey completed 5 of 7 passe for 54 yards.
Davidson led the Wampus Cats with 96 yards rushing on six carries. Carr had 53 yards on 8 carries.
Fields, Anderson and Omarion Pace each caught three passes.
Fayetteville is 7-3 on the season and received a first-round bye in the Class 7A state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.