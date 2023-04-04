The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team got off to a slow start against Little Rock Central on Monday but came away with a 10-1 win over the Tigers.
With the victory, Conway improves to 15-4 overall and 6-0 in the 6A-Central, leading Bryant and Cabot by two games.
In the win over Central, Conway was held scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Wampus Cats got one run across. Sam Gregg was hit by a pitch. His pinch runner, Blake Kordsmeier, scored on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Satterfield.
Conway then scored two runs in the fourth inning to lead 3-0. Hugh Hill walked and Thomas Ford was hit by a pitch. Malik Simpson, running for Hill, scored on a bases-loaded walk to Gregg. Ford scored on a bases-loaded walk to Clay Fisher.
Conway added two more runs in the fifth inning on a two-run homer by Preston Prock. Shaun Cover had singed prior to Prock’s homer.
Conway scored five more runs in the sixth inning to lead 10-1.
Cover scored two runs for the Wampus Cats. Also scoring were Fisher, Satterfield, Prock, Cole Glover, Ford, Kordsmeier, Brady Robnett and Simpson.
Conway finished with seven hits. Prock and Glover had two hits each.
Six Conway pitchers combined to strike out nine Central hitters. Pitching for the Wampus Cats were Prestyn Ribbing, Cover, Prock, Ford, Hill and Drade Naylor.
Conway coach Leighton Hardin said his team is playing well.
“If we continue to pitch well and play defense, we will give ourselves a chance to win in every game,” he said. “We need to make sure that we don’t take a bad at-bat to the field and change our defense.”
Conway is scheduled to play Little Rock Catholic at Lamar Porter Field in Little Rock today. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. The Rockets are 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the 6A-Central.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
