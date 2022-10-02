Even though the score looks like a blowout, it took No. 2 Conway a while to get going in a 35-0 win over North Little Rock on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

“I thought we had a great week of practice,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “I thought they were very focused. I think it was a great environment. If you can’t play in that one, coming out and seeing the fans, the bands and everybody.

