Even though the score looks like a blowout, it took No. 2 Conway a while to get going in a 35-0 win over North Little Rock on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
“I thought we had a great week of practice,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “I thought they were very focused. I think it was a great environment. If you can’t play in that one, coming out and seeing the fans, the bands and everybody.
“Emotionally, I thought we were a little tight at first. We then settled in, but those are the kind of opponents that you want to play, and you’re going to play them every week in the 7A-Central. I’m glad to get a win at home, and move on to the next one.”
The two teams traded punts to start the game. After a second North Little Rock punt, Conway finally got on the board when Jamarion “Boogie” Carr scored on a 15-yard run with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Adrian Mejia kicked the first of five extra points to give the Wampus Cats a 7-0 lead.
“That was the first time that anybody has held us on the first drive this year,” Fimple said of North Little Rock.
North Little Rock had a chance to tie the game, driving the ball to the Conway 1, but the Wampus Cats defense made a goal line stand, taking over at its own 1.
Conway then drove deep into North Little Rock territory, much in part to a long run by Jayllen Chambers. However, the drive stalled and ended with a missed field goal.
“That was a big momentum swing,” Fimple said of his defense stopping North Little Rock at the Conway 1. “To take the ball like they did. They made three third downs and drove it all the way down there. To bow our backs and hold them out of the end zone was a huge momentum swing for everybody. The defense did a great job to get off the field.”
Conway’s defense, which has not allowed a point in more than 10 quarters, forced another North Little Rock punt. That led to Donovyn Omolo throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cris O’Neal with 6:13 left in the second quarter to give Conway a 14-0 lead.
Conway pushed their lead to 21-0 on a 30-yard run by Carr off a draw play with 2:40 left in the half.
On the next possession, Conway’s Quadrell Wilson intercepted a North Little Rock pass. That led to Omolo throwing an off-balance pass to Rome Fields in the end zone with 1:55 left. Fields made a tremendous catch to give the Wampus Cats a 28-0 halftime lead.
“Donovyn has a lot of confidence in his wide receivers, running backs and offensive line,” Fimple said. “I think they have a lot of confidence in him. Rome has been a big-play guy for us for three years. I was really happy to see him be able to throw that ball, and Rome go get it, which was a huge play again.”
Fimple has talked about how, in a 7A-Central game, a game can change on three or four plays. The Wampus Cats had that against North Little Rock.
“That makes a huge difference, momentum-wise,” he said. “I thought that is what our kids did a really good job at was making those plays when we had to.”
Conway put the the running clock into effect early in the third quarter when Carr caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Omolo.
Omolo completed 21 of 37 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Carr had 84 yards rushing on only 12 carries. He caught three passes for 29 yards.
Chambers had 60 ears rushing on three carries.
Fields caught six passes for 50 yards. O’Neal caught three passes for 57 yards. Jackson Anderson caught three passes for 89 yards.
The 5-0 Wampus Cats travel to Cabot this Friday to take on the 4-1 Panthers at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
