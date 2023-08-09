CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats finished second in a four-team match at Cypress Creek Golf Course at Greystone on Tuesday.
The Wampus Cats shot 321. Cabot won the match with a 285. Bryant was third at 334. North Little Rock was fourth at 356.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 3:06 pm
CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats finished second in a four-team match at Cypress Creek Golf Course at Greystone on Tuesday.
The Wampus Cats shot 321. Cabot won the match with a 285. Bryant was third at 334. North Little Rock was fourth at 356.
Cabot’s Parker Melikian and Gabe Haslaurer tied for medalist honors, shooting 69. Conway’s Laken Silkwood and Blane Burk tied for fourth, shooting 74. Cabot’s Everett Hollingshead was third at 73. Also shooting 74 were Cabot’s Hudson Kincade and Mike Ashmore.
Silkwood had two birdies and four bogies to finish 2-over-par. Burk also had two birdies and four bogies in his round.
Conway’s Noah Ryan shot 80 to finish eighth. Matthew Aikman shot a 93 to finish 19th. Jackson Mosley shot 99 to finish 21st.
“We played really well, overall,” Conway coach Johnny Kennedy said. “I really think the kids completed extremely hard. We had some really good scores turned in. Both the boys and girls are really working hard on getting better on different parts of their games.”
Conway Lady Wampus Cat Brooklyn Worley played her first match of the season Tuesday at Cabot. She shot 79
“We are off from competition until Aug. 29 when we got to Bryant Hurricane Creek,” Kennedy said. “That gives us some time to work on some skills that will help us down the road.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
