CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats finished second in a four-team match at Cypress Creek Golf Course at Greystone on Tuesday.

The Wampus Cats shot 321. Cabot won the match with a 285. Bryant was third at 334. North Little Rock was fourth at 356.

