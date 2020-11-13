The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors recently met to select the Class of 2021.
This is the third year for the WCHOF to honor former Conway High School athletes and coaches.
The Class of 2021 inductees are Hal Crafton, Tom Mabry, Wilbur Owen, Reuel Shepherd, Ken Stephens and Janet Taylor.
Also, for the first time, a team will be inducted into the WCSHOF.
The inaugural squad selected is the 1964 Conway High School football team.
That group, coached by Rex Lovell, went 11-0 and captured the state championship, becoming the first Class AA team in the state to ever do so.
Hal Crafton played junior high basketball at St. Joseph but moved across town to play for Conway High School.
He also played football, but it was on the hardwood where Crafton really shined.
The Wampus Cats went 82-13 during his three-year career and he was named all-state in 1973 and 1974.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Crafton was a great passer and playmaker. He helped the Cats win the 1973 and 1974 AAA state championship, scoring 30 points in the title game as a senior. He went on to play basketball at UCA.
Mabry won the discus at the AA state meet as a senior in 1968. A lineman, he was also a key part of the Wampus Cat’s 1967 football team that finished 10-1 and with the state No. 1 ranking in class AA.
He was named all-state in football in 1967 and played in the 1968 all-star game.
Mabry was a three-year letterman at University of Arkansas from 1969-71 on the offensive line. Following his senior season, he played in the 1972 Hula Bowl and the Coaches All-American Game.
Mabry was an eighth-round NFL draft pick by the New York Giants in 1972.
Wilbur Owen won the Frank E. Robins Award denoting the top senior athlete in 1960.
He was all-state football in 1959 and played in the 1960 all-star game.
Owen also helped the Wampus Cats capture the 1960 state track championship, winning three individual races and anchoring three winning relay teams.
Running track at UCA, he was four-times named All-AIC as he helped the Bears win four conference titles.
Owen has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame.
Reuel Shepherd was a three-sport standout at Conway High, winning the Frank E. Robins Award as a senior in 1993.
He played quarterback for the Wampus Cats and was named all-state in 1992 and played in the 1993 all-star game.
He also played basketball and was a high jumper in track. Shepherd played football at Murray State, where he switched to linebacker.
He was named second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference in 1995 and helped the Racers win the OVC championship in 1995 and 1996, qualifying for NCAA Division I-AA playoffs both years.
Ken Stephens excelled at football at CHS and was high point man at the 1948 state track meet. He played football and track at UCA, where he was an NAIA All-American on the oval.
He served as football coach of the Wampus Cats from 1958-59 before moving to NLR High School where he won three state titles.
Stephens coached football at UCA from 1972-81, earning four AIC titles and was national runner-up in 1976.
Stephens has been inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame, and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Taylor coached in Conway from 1986-2020. She also served as assistant athletic director.
Taylor won eight state championships in four sports: volleyball in 1998, girls basketball in 2008, girls golf in 2012 and 2016, and boys golf in 2002, 2008, 2011 and 2012.
She also had eight state runner-up finishes. Taylor won 38 conference championships: 20 golf, 11 volleyball, and seven basketball.
She led Conway Junior High basketball to a remarkable 140-game winning streak from 1990 to 1996.
Taylor has been inducted into the Henderson State Hall of Fame.
The WCSHOF induction banquet will be held in 2021, at a date to be determined.
Proceeds raised from the banquet will be used by the Wampus Cat Booster Club to support Conway High School athletic programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.