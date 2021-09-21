The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame held its annual induction banquet Sept. 17 at the Conway High School cafeteria.
The WCSHOF inducted its first group in 2019, enshrining 12 Conway High greats. That year, a double class of a dozen were honored to kick things off, as subsequent classes are set at six individual inductees per year.
Six inductees to match the six legs of a Wampus Cat. Four to run at the speed of light and two to fight with all its might.
But once again here in 2021, 12 former Wampus Cats were honored, as we inducted both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2022.
That was because, like a lot of things last year, the 2021 banquet was canceled.
In fact, we honored a baker’s dozen last week, as the 13th honoree was the first team to gain inclusion. The initial team enshrined was the 1964 undefeated football state champions. Officially part of the Class of 2021.
The rest of the Class of 2021 consisted of Ken Stephens, Wilbur Owen, Reuel Shepherd, Janet Taylor, Hal Crafton and the late Tom Mabry, who was represented by his mother, Faydean.
The holdover Class of 2020 consisted of Joe Graham, Austin Sullivan, Ricky Kersey, Justin Hargis, Mary Michael Maggio Witherell, and the late Raymond Bright, who was represented by his wife, Doretta.
Each year, inductees get to choose someone to present their plaque to them. We do this to allow inductees to make it a little more personal.
Witherell chose her husband. Hargis chose his parents. Crafton picked his brother. Taylor tabbed her two sisters. Graham and Sullivan each selected their sons.
Kersey, a lineman, chose teammates Danny Reed and J.B. Pendergraft, because he used to block for the two running backs.
Shepherd asked his high school coach, Kenny Smith, who was a 2019 inductee.
Mrs. Bright chose Henry Hawk, another 2019 inductee, to present her the plaque for her husband. Hawk was coached by Bright in junior high, in high school, in college at UCA and later coached with Bright at UCA.
That’s a heck of a connection.
I have been involved with other halls of fame, and induction to any hall of fame is a tremendous honor. But even after three short years, I can tell there is something different about being honored by your high school, by your hometown.
For the most part, this is where the inductees grew up. Where they made friends. Where they played sports with their friends and in front of their friends. When they, of course, played to win, but they played for fun. It’s home.
These inductees spanned seven decades, from the 1940s to the 2000s,
At the inaugural induction banquet in 2019, we learned a lot about what to do and what not to do at future ceremonies.
Two years ago, the pre-induction reception was in some ways more fun than the induction ceremony itself. Old friends saw folks they had not seen in years. Old inductees met young inductees.
So, we extended the reception to allow for more of this. The induction ceremony was great. The pre-event was even better.
