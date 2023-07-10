This week is a big one for the Conway Wampus Cats football team and new coach Buck James.
The Wampus Cats are hosting a team camp with numerous teams Wednesday at John McConnell Stadium. On Friday, Conway will participate in the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament at Harding University.
“I think it’s a good situation,” James said Monday, the day the athletes returned the campus after the two-week mandatory dead period by the Arkansas Activities Association. “I’ve only been here a few days. Today is really my first full day. I can’t tell you much, other than we’ve got good kids. We’ve got good coaches. It’s going as smooth as it can at this point.”
James was hired as the Conway football coach May 30 to replace Keith Fimple, who left to become athletic director for the Springdale School District. James was the head coach at Bryant, having won the last five Class 7A state titles.
“I’m learning every day, just like the kids are,” James said. “I’m just trying to engulf myself into it, trying to make it the best we can with the time we’ve got.”
James said having the team camp, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the Sonic Air Raid, will be important for his new team.
“It will be a big week,” he said. “We’ll get to learn a lot about each other.”
On Friday and Saturday, Conway will be part of the Steve England Truck Sales Pool B of the Sonic Air Raid in Searcy, along with Harding Academy, Bald Knob, Marion, Jonesboro and Quitman. Searcy Physical Therapy Pool A consists of Bryant, Benton (La.), Lonoke, Maumelle, Searcy, and junior varsities from Marion and Conway.
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with games being played at First Security Stadium and inside the Ronnie Huckeba Fieldhouse.
