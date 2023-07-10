x

Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo scrambles against Bryant during the 2022 season. Conway is hosting a team camp at John McConnell Stadium on Wednesday. 

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

This week is a big one for the Conway Wampus Cats football team and new coach Buck James.

The Wampus Cats are hosting a team camp with numerous teams Wednesday at John McConnell Stadium. On Friday, Conway will participate in the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 Tournament at Harding University.

