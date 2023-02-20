The Conway Wampus Cats gave Jonesboro fits for 32 minutes but came up short, 52-42, on Friday night in Jonesboro.
Conway led 23-16 at halftime. The Wampus Cats outscored Jonesboro 9-6 in the first quarter and 14-10 in the second quarter.
Jonesboro started the second half with an 11-0 run to take the lead. Conway stayed with them and tied the game with five minutes to play.
“We talked about what they were going to do in the second half, and we were prepared for it,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “When you get into those moments, you’ve got to be able to have some poise and slow your mind down and do the things that you can control. That was our motto that night – just do the controllable. In the third and fourth quarters, we didn’t do the controllable. In the fourth quarter, we tied the game. Jonesboro’s Isaac Harrell had four big-time offensive rebounds. They were all tip-ins to give them the lead.
“We went from blocking out and finding a body to knot finding a body all of a sudden.”
Conway committed 11 turnovers in the second half as well.
“You’ve got to impose your will against great teams like that,” Adams said.
Colen Thompson returned to the lineup after missing two games following a concussion against Cabot on Feb. 7. He scored a team-high 16 points. Kanard Turner had 10. Trayveon Safford scored eight. Kayleb Moody had seven. Andrew McCray added a free throw.
Conway will host Bryant on Thursday for senior night. If Conway beats the Hornets, the Wampus Cats will be the fifth seed in the Class 6A state tournament. If Bryant wins, Conway will be the sixth seed. Both teams are tied for fifth at 4-7.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
