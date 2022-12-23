The Conway Wampus Cats are headed to Hardy to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational in Hardy next week.

Conway is playing the Batesville Pioneers today at 8 p.m. If they win, the Wampus Cats will play the winner of Osceola and Power Center Academy of Memphis on Wednesday at 8 p.m. If Conway loses, it will play 1:45 on Tuesday.

