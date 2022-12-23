The Conway Wampus Cats are headed to Hardy to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational in Hardy next week.
Conway is playing the Batesville Pioneers today at 8 p.m. If they win, the Wampus Cats will play the winner of Osceola and Power Center Academy of Memphis on Wednesday at 8 p.m. If Conway loses, it will play 1:45 on Tuesday.
Other first-round games include Bentonville West vs. Marianna and Cabot vs. Nettleton.
“It’s another good test for us before conference play starts,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “There’s a lot of really good teams, a lot of well-coached teams. But it’s going to be another test for us to get us mentally and physically prepared for conference.”
Conway enters the tournament at 9-4, after starting the season 0-2. Batesville is 3-10 on the season.
“I watched some tape of them yesterday [Thursday], and I know that they are well-coached,” Adams said. “They are going to execute on the offensive end. They are not going to beat themselves. They are very fundamentally sound. We’ve just got to have some discipline, focus and do the things that we need to do to play the game against a team like that.”
Conway is coming off an 82-28 win over Junction City in Russellville last week. It was the Wampus Cats’ first game since losing to Fayetteville in the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic a few days prior.
“It gave us another chance to have a game and clean some things up,” Adams said. “It not only gave us a chance to bounce back but to see how we would respond off a tough loss. It wasn’t just can we get back to winning but can we do the small things to just help us prepare for the long run.
“I think we got some stuff done. We cleaned some stuff up. There’s still a lot of small things that we definitely need to clean up, especially to get us ready for this tournament and conference play.”
While senior guard Colen Thompson has been the most steady player this year, averaging 13.2 points per game, Adams said sophomore guard Kanard Turner and junior forward Matthew Grimes has really improved the last few weeks.
Turner is averaging 11.6 points per game this season. He scored a season-high 27 points in the Wampus Cats’ win over Rogers in the finals of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School.
“We’ve talked about Colen a lot and how consistent he’s been, but Kanard Turner has gotten better,” Adams said. “He’s been defending really well. His motor has been running. He’s been knocking down his jump shots and getting to the rim. He’s been one of those guys who has gotten better for us.”
Grimes is averaging 4.9 points per game this season. He’s scored in double figures three times, including the past two games.
“He’s been confident and knocking down his shot,” Adams said of Grimes. “He’s been so focused on the defensive end. I’ve also been pleased with him, as well.”
After the Hardy tournament, Conway opens 6A-Central play at home against Little Rock Southwest on Jan. 3 at Buzz Bolding Arena.
