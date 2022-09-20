After an impressive win over a power school from Louisiana, the Conway Wampus Cats held firm to the second spot in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media football poll.
Conway beat the Ouachita Parish Lions from Monroe, La., 63-20, on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. The Wampus Cats are now 3-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.