Conway’s Aaron Smith [65] and Porter Eudy [98] block while Adrian Mejia attempts an extra point against Ouachita Parish on Friday.

 Jennifer Seifert/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

After an impressive win over a power school from Louisiana, the Conway Wampus Cats held firm to the second spot in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media football poll.

Conway beat the Ouachita Parish Lions from Monroe, La., 63-20, on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. The Wampus Cats are now 3-0 on the season.

