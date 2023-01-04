The Conway Wampus Cats hit a dry spell in the third and fourth quarters but were able to hold off Little Rock Southwest for a 57-46 win in the 6A-Central opener Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena.
With the win, Conway improves to 12-5 on the season while Southwest drops to 4-6.
Conway looked to be cruising to an easy victory when Matthew Grimes hit a three-pointer with 1:52 left in the third quarter to give the Wampus Cats a 47-29 lead. The 18 points was the largest lead of the game. Southwest trailed 18-14 midway through the second quarter when Grimes hit a three-pointer to ignite a 7-0 run to give Conway an 11-point lead. Conway led 34-23 at halftime.
After Grimes’ trey in the third quarter, Southwest scored the quarter’s last six points to trail 47-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Conway’s Colen Thompson started the fourth quarter with a basket to push the lead back to 14 points. The Gryphons did not go away quietly, scoring the game’s next eight points to cut the deficit to 49-43 with 5:35 left.
Conway’s Kanard Thompson and Boogie Carr both scored on drives to the basket to push the lead back to 10 at 43-23. Southwest scored three in a row, making the score 53-46 with 3:01 left. That would be the last time that the Gryphons would get on the scoreboard as Conway’s defense stiffened.
Carr scored the final four points on 4 of 6 from the foul line to account for the final score.
“We talk about being patient on the offensive end,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “That’s one of the biggest deals that we have to do in this league. We’ve got to do a better job of controlling the game, not letting teams dictate the way that we play. That’s something we’ve got to be better at. We’ve got to be able to execute on the offensive end so we can get a great look. But, if we’re not making shots, we still have to defend and rebound. There were a couple of possession we didn’t do a good job of rebounding.”
Adams said he was proud of his team in the closing moments of making plays on defense.
“That just showed a little bit of resiliency,” he said. “It’s what you’ve go to have in this league. Once we did that, we kind of settled down on the offensive end. We’ve just got to be consistent at that.”
Carr led Conway with 13 points. Thompson had 12. RJ Patton had nine. Turner had eight. Grimes finished with six. Nelson had four. Xavion Smiley had three. Andrew McCray had two.
Conway hosts North Little Rock on Friday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. The Wampus Cats are 11-3 coming off a 55-49 loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday night.
