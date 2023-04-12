The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team dominated Bryant for six innings but still came away with a 5-3 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

With the win, Conway, the defending Class 6A state champion, is now 14-4 overall and 6-0 in the 6A-Central. The Wampus Cats lead Cabot by one game in the loss column. The Panthers are 6-1 in league play with their only loss coming to Conway two weeks ago.

