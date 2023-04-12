The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team dominated Bryant for six innings but still came away with a 5-3 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
With the win, Conway, the defending Class 6A state champion, is now 14-4 overall and 6-0 in the 6A-Central. The Wampus Cats lead Cabot by one game in the loss column. The Panthers are 6-1 in league play with their only loss coming to Conway two weeks ago.
Conway got off to a great start against Bryant, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Shaun Cover led off the bottom of the first with a single. Preston Prock and Tucker Satterfield were then hit by pitches to load the bases. Clay Fisher followed with a triple to drive in Cover, Drake Naylor, who was pinch running for Prock, and Satterfield.
Cole Glover followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Fisher with the fourth run of the inning.
Conway’s Kyler Spencer singled in the fourth inning and eventually scored the fifth run of the game.
Bryant scored three runs, one unearned, in the top of the seventh. Conway turned a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the game.
“We played a high level of baseball until the bottom of the sixth,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “No game is over until the last out is recorded. We lost focus as a team at the end, and let Bryant make a game of it.”
Conway finished with five hits — one each by Cover, Satterfield, Fisher, Glover and Spencer.
Hugh Hill got the win for the Wampus Cats in relief. He pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of Prestyn Ribbing. Hill struck out three while not giving up a hit.
Conway will play at Little Rock Southwest on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Conway will then play North Little Rock at Dickey-Stephens Park, the home of the Arkansas Travelers, on Monday. The Charging Wildcats are playing games there after their home field, Vince DeSalvo Stadium at Burns Park, was damaged during the March 31 tornado.
