x

Conway’s Kanard Turner makes a move against Little Rock Central. The Tigers play Springdale tonight in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers HIgh School. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

While it’s been an up and down season for the Conway Wampus Cats basketball team under first-year coach Marcus Adams, anything can happen in the state tournament.

Conway will play Springdale in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Rogers High School. Conway enters the game on a three-game losing skid. The Wampus Cats are 15-13 on the season. They have not won since beating Little Rock Southwest in a makeup game Feb. 9.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@

thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.