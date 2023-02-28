While it’s been an up and down season for the Conway Wampus Cats basketball team under first-year coach Marcus Adams, anything can happen in the state tournament.
Conway will play Springdale in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Rogers High School. Conway enters the game on a three-game losing skid. The Wampus Cats are 15-13 on the season. They have not won since beating Little Rock Southwest in a makeup game Feb. 9.
Springdale, the third seed from the 6A-West, is 22-8 on the season.
“That team over there is a really good team,” Adams said. “They are really electric in transition. They’ve got to really good guards that are dynamic, along with a big guy in the middle who is very physical. They’ve got great shooters around them. It’s going to be a really tough game. We’ve just got to be ready to play them.”
While Conway has struggled with consistency, Adams said he never questions his team’s effort.
“We always talk about doing the controllable things,” he said. “The one thing with this group – we never have a problem with their effort. We talk about doing the small things. If we can control doing the small things for four quarters, that will leave us a window to have a chance to win a game.”
Tonight’s game will be Conway’s second since getting everyone healthy. Boogie Carr missed some time this season with illness. Colen Thompson missed several games with a concussion. Jayden Robinson missed several games following what Adams described a seizure when he collapsed on the bench during the first quarter of the Wampus Cats’ game with Little Rock Central on Feb. 14.
“As of right now, we’re back healthy,” Adams said. “This will be the second game where we’re back together again. We’ve been dealing with so many injuries and illnesses the last few weeks. It’s been a tough couple of weeks.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
