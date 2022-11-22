When Conway travels to Bryant on Friday night for the Class 7A state semifinals, the Wampus Cats might be coming off its best win of the season.

Conway totally dominated Fayetteville on both sides of the ball in a 37-0 win at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Conway is now 10-2 on the season.

