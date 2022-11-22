When Conway travels to Bryant on Friday night for the Class 7A state semifinals, the Wampus Cats might be coming off its best win of the season.
Conway totally dominated Fayetteville on both sides of the ball in a 37-0 win at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Conway is now 10-2 on the season.
Bryant, the four-time defending state champion, beat Rogers 47-2 in its first playoff game.
Bryant and Conway played Nov. 5 with the Hornets pulling away for a 34-16 win.
“You go back and you learn from those games,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “You can go back to the year before that. You can learn things that you need to do differently. You can see some things that were successful that you had going for us that we’ve go to keep up with. That’s what you’re always doing as a coach, trying to find that little edge.”
Fimple said the game comes down to players making plays, especially in games against good teams such as Bryant.
“That’s what we preach,” he said. “Yesterday, I told the players to change the momentum or motivation of the game, we’ve got to make that play. You have to go it against champions. To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. It doesn’t matter where you get them at. My kids were worried about being third place. It doesn’t matter. Just get in. You’re going to have to play the great ones at some point. It doesn’t matter. Whatever lines up, let’s go play and get it done.
“It will be a great atmosphere again.”
Bryant coach Buck James said he expects a good game.
“There are a lot of other people I’d rather play than Conway, that’s for sure,” James said. “They’ve got a good football team, as everyone can well said. We’ve got to play well. We can’t not play well and expect to beat these guys. They are well-coached. I expect it to be a battle.”
James said he really doesn’t know what to expect about how the game will go.
“It is what it is,” he said. “They’ve got the kind of offense that can score and score in bunches. They’ve got the kind of defense that can stone people. They’ve shown it many times this year. We’ve got to play equally as good on offense as we do on defense. We really need our offense to play well to keep their offense off the field.
“I think that is the key to the game — which defense can play better and which offense can put points on the board. That seems sort of simple, but that’s what it really boils down to.”
