The Conway Wampus Cats are hosting the Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic today and Saturday at Buzz Bolding Arena with some of the best teams in the state participating.
Conway will play two games. Today, the Wampus Cats will play Springdale Har-Ber at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Conway will play Fayetteville at 2 p.m.
Other teams participating include North Little Rock, West Memphis, Bryant, Jonesboro, Mills, Hot Springs Cabot, Maumelle, Little Rock Parkview, Newport and Little Rock Catholic.
Conway coach Marcus Adams said Har-Ber and Fayetteville will be good challenges for his squad, which is 7-3 on the season, having won four consecutive games. Har-Ber is 6-1. Fayetteville is 7-1.
“They are from the 6A-West and are really good teams,” Adams said. “They both have a shot at making a run at a title. Fayetteville has a lot of talent and a good coaching staff. The same goes for Har-Ber as well. It’s really going to be a good test this weekend, playing those two teams.”
Conway’s last game was a 61-48 victory over Rogers in the finals of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School last Saturday.
“Before I got to Conway, I was one of those coaches who attended this every year, so I was on the outside looking in,” Adams said. “Now, I get the opportunity to be a part of it. It’s going to be great basketball all weekend long.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
