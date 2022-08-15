The Conway Wampus Cats will get back on the field against another opponent tonight when they host Morrilton in a benefit scrimmage game at John McConnell Stadium.
The scrimmage will start at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 6:17 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats will get back on the field against another opponent tonight when they host Morrilton in a benefit scrimmage game at John McConnell Stadium.
The scrimmage will start at 6 p.m.
The game will consist of a regulation half then the teams will run 10 plays each several times before stopping for the evening.
The teams will do special teams, but it will only be a live ball for the offense.
“I think, at this point, we’ve been practicing here for a while,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “When you start looking back, all the way to spring ball, it will be good to get them out there in a game-like atmosphere. There will be a lot of people here for the scrimmage. Just to be able, even as a staff, to be able to work together and get special teams in and off the field … it will be good.
“With the monotony of practice, you get into a game-type situation and see where you’re at.”
Fimple said his team does not have any injuries thus far in fall camp.
“We’re used to having a Week 0 game,” Fimple said. “Usually, we scrimmage on Tuesday, then the next Friday we play. We don’t have that option this year. We don’t play until Week 1. Bentonville will already have a game under its belt. We’ll come back and practice after that and work out the kinks we find in the scrimmage. It will be good for us.”
The Wampus Cats open the season Sept. 2 at home against Bentonville. The Tigers play Broken Arrow, Okla., on Aug. 26.
Fimple said there are still some spots open that the scrimmage will help determine playing time.
“In this situation, we’re just looking for everybody to step up,” he said. “We’re going from a practice atmosphere. The way we practice, as fast as we do, even when we are in team situations, we’re looking for conditioning. We’re looking for guys who move around. We’re still evaluating guys at some positions due to the competitive nature the way it stacks up with those guys. Right here is another chance for a guy to take a spot and hold onto that and work from there.”
Other scrimmages
Conway Christian travels to Carlisle tonight to play the Bison. The varsity game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Vilonia plays Bald Knob at home tonight. The game starts at 6 p.m.
Quitman hosts Cedarville at 6 p.m. tonight.
Greenbrier hosts Batesville at 7 p.m. tonight.
Mayflower hosts Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.