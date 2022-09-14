For their final non-conference game, the Conway Wampus Cats will host a team from Louisiana on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway looks to improve to 3-0 before starting 7A-Central action when it plays the Ouachita Parish Lions from Monroe, La. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They were pretty unfamiliar to me, but when you watch them on film, you see why they are a great quality opponent for us,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “There’s no doubt.”
Ouachita beat Monroe Neville 43-29 to improve to 1-1 on the season. Neville was a state semifinalist in Class 4A last season.
“That is a bit of a rivalry between Ouachita Parish and Neville,” Fimple said. “You are dealing with a really quality opponent. The last couple of years, they’ve had a great run. They’ve got great athletes. They have a tight end, who is 6-7 (Trevon Bradford). They have a quality offensive line. There are no weaknesses in any of the positions. The quarterback (Zach Jackson) is extremely athletic. They are an option team, power team. Their tailback (Carldell Sirmons) might be the fastest running back we play all year. He’s broke several runs where nobody has caught him.”
Fimple said the Lions fly around on defense.
“They are very athletic, long team, especially in the secondary,” he said. “They beat West Monroe last year, which is a predominant power in Louisiana. They play against Ruston and all those teams there. It’s a quality football conference, for sure.”
Ouachita Parish coach Todd Garvin said he is “not excited at all” to come to Conway after watching the Wampus Cats offense on film.
“They look like the Baltimore Ravens,” he said with a laugh. “They feature a very talented quarterback (Donovyn Omolo) and some skill guys around him on the offensive side. We’ll have our work cut out for us when we come up there, trying to cover all those cats.”
Garvin said his team runs a multiple offense with several different personnel packages.
“I think we specialize in trying to run the football,” he said. “We try to play a physical brand of football here in our district. That is what we have to do to try to best prepare our defense year round. We run some power counter. We run some triple option. We try to pound it at people and try to win the line of scrimmage.
“Defensively, we base out of a four-man front. Again, we have a couple of different personnel packages, depending upon the offense’s personnel.”
Sirmons has eight rushing touchdowns in two games.
“He’s almost at 500 yards rushing for the season on only 48 carries total,” Garvin said.
Fimple said one thing that his team needs to do to win is keep improving from week to week.
“Being now that it’s the third one, you’ve got the jitters out, and now, you want an opponent like this going into the conference,” he said. “This is going to better us getting ready to play the Bryants and the Cabots and the North Little Rocks and Fort Smith Northsides. I don’t want to leave anybody out. It’s a quality conference.
“We’ve got to tackle well. We’ve got to control the tempo on offense. We’ve got to be able to move the ball chain to chain. We can’t make mistakes in special teams, especially with these guys.”
In Conway’s 51-14 win over Springdale last Friday, junior quarterback Donovyn Omoloo completed 12 of 14 passes for 286 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“Again, you talk about a guy who has been in the system for two years,” Fimple said. “His confidence and his ability to keep plays alive, throwing the ball [is great]. Coach [Mark] Kelley did a great job calling plays. You can see a comfort level with him (Omolo) as he plays. That is just something you see from growing up in the system from the first year to the second year.”
Fimple said his offensive line played well against Springdale.
“All of them had a good night,” he said. “I just thought the kids did a really good job of being mentally focused.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at John McConnell Stadium.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.