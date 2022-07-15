After a three-week “dead period” for the Conway Wampus Cats football team, Coach Keith Fimple said his team came back ready to work this week.
Conway hosted a team camp Wednesday at John McConnell Stadium with quality teams participating, including North Little Rock, Little Rock Christian, Benton, Little Rock Parkview, Searcy, Maumelle, Morrilton and Clinton.
“We do three teams camps, and they are all right here,” Fimple said. “We do two in June. Then we do this big one here in July. When you look at that one end of the field, when you talk about Parkview, Little Rock Christian and North Little Rock, and us and Benton, there’s going to be some people win a lot of games on that end of the field.
"It was a pretty competitive bunch.”
Fimple said he was surprised by his team during the team camp Wednesday.
“You work in June, coming out of school, and we’ve had three 7-on-7s and two team camps before the dead period,” he said.
Fimple gives his players a third week of no practice.
The Arkansas Activities Association mandatory dead period was June 26-July 9. Conway’s football team also had June 17-23, according to Fimple.
“It lets them go be a kid,” he said. “You wonder what they are doing. You question it sometimes, but we looked pretty good as far as conditioning goes. You could tell that there was some guys who worked over the break. We also had some leadership. Those were seniors. I was real impressed.”
Fimple said senior tackle Aaron Smith had a good day.
“He did a really good job for us,” Fimple said, adding that junior quarterback Donoyvn Omolo played well.
“He was pretty seasoned as a sophomore last year,” Fimple said. “He started every game for us. He’s grown up a bunch. He had a great offseason.”
Last season, Omolo completed 203 of 340 passes for 2626 yards and 27 touchdowns against only 6 interceptions.
“There are so many guys to brag on, coming off a break like that,” Fimple said. “They just picked it right back up. They did a good job executing what we needed to do.”
Fimple said team camps allow his players to get a competitive look, other than going against their teammates all the time.
“Being able to go against great competition is great,” he said. “We’ve got great teams out here. You get to rep your defense. You get to rep your plays on offense. You get to mix things up, experiment here and there with different positions changes. There are a lot of things going on. You’ve got to go in with a coach’s plan. My assistants do a great job.
“For the kids, they get evaluated. All of that is filmed, three different ways. There are all kinds of ways for the kids to build their resume and get on the field on Friday nights.”
A year ago, the Wampus Cats finished 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the 7A-Central. They were second to Bryant, which narrowly beat Conway 32-29 in the regular-season finale.
After a first-round bye, Conway beat Rogers 49-0 in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. The Wampus Cats lost to Fayetteville 29-21 in the semifinals.
Conway will host Morrilton in a benefit scrimmage game Aug. 16 at John McConnell Stadium. The season opener is Sept. 2 at home against Bentonville. The 7A-Central opener is Sept. 23 at Little Rock Southwest.
The Wampus Cats currently have about 130 players in the program, grades 10-12.
“It will be the smallest team I’ve had,” said Fimple, who is entering his fifth season as Conway football coach. “One of my things when I first got here was that if you work, you helped us in practice, and when we had home games, I was going to dress everybody out. It got to a point in Year 2 and Year 3 that we didn’t have enough jerseys. I think the most we can dress out is 136.”
Fimple said this year’s senior class is a little bit smaller.
“I’ve had as many as 168 players,” he said. “We don’t cut here if you go through and do what you’re supposed to do, and you go through offseason and you’re not a problem, you’re going to be a Wampus Cat here in Conway. I try to give them the opportunity to do that.”
Mark Buffalo can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.