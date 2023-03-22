Conway Wampus Cats baseball coach Leighton Hardin said his team is in a good position as it comes back from spring break.
Conway, the defending Class 6A state champions, have won eight consecutive games after starting the season 1-2 in a tournament near Dallas. The Wampus Cats are 9-2 on the season and 2-0 in 6A-Central play.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Hardin said. “We’ve matured a lot. The Dallas trip really did its job. We went down there and challenged ourselves. We played some teams that were better than anything we’d see in Arkansas probably for the rest of the year. Our team has played at a higher level because of it.”
Hardin said his team’s early-season schedule last year was not very challenging.
“The first two weeks, before we got to conference, was a run-rule game,’ he said. “We did not have a close game the entire two weeks we played. We got to conference and we had a close game, and it was ‘oh my goodness, what do we do here?’ We wanted to get ourselves challenged a little bit more this year. It’s done us well so far.”
Conway opened conference play with wins over Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock last week before winning a tournament in Harrison over the weekend.
Conway is playing in a classic at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, starting this afternoon against Lake Hamilton at 5:15 p.m. The Wampus Cats play Lonoke on Friday at 8 p.m. then play Texarkana on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
Conway hosts Cabot on Tuesday in the third 6A-Central game.
“That’s always a big game,” Hardin said of playing the Panthers. “They are always one of the better teams in the conference. It will be a good challenge for us.”
Hardin said the games this week at Joe T. Robinson will help his team figure out some pitching questions, especially for the conference rotation.
“It will be a chance for us to get some guys on the mound that haven’t been able to pitch,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out our conference rotation. We think we know what we’re going to do. This will give us a chance to give guys an opportunity to show that they can perform at that level against three really good, quality teams.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.