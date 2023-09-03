It might have been a rocky start, but the Buck James era as coach of the Conway Wampus Cats got off to a great start.

Conway jumped out to a big lead then had to rally to beat the Bentonville Tigers 42-39 on Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. James was hired to coach Conway, replacing Keith Fimple in late May. James won the previous five Class 7A state titles while coaching at Bryant High School.

