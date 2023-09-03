It might have been a rocky start, but the Buck James era as coach of the Conway Wampus Cats got off to a great start.
Conway jumped out to a big lead then had to rally to beat the Bentonville Tigers 42-39 on Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. James was hired to coach Conway, replacing Keith Fimple in late May. James won the previous five Class 7A state titles while coaching at Bryant High School.
“They showed a lot of grit,” James said. “They showed a lot of toughness. I challenged them in the second half that we would get hit in the mouth. We had two choices. We could fight or turn and run. Our kids chose to fight and found a way to win.
“We played a very good football team on their home turf and had a chance to win. I think that is a big statement for our kids.”
Conway led 28-10 in the first half. Bentonville rallied to take a 39-35 lead with 2:22 left in the game on a one-yard run by Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye.
Conway reclaimed the lead when quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anderson with 55 seconds left. Major Strain-Mahar kicked the extra point to make the score 42-39.
The Conway defense then kept Bentonville from scoring again to end the game.
James said he knew Bentonville would not go away quietly.
“There was no doubt that they would respond,” he said. “Everybody up there was there to watch them. It wasn’t a big surprise that things would turn in their favor for a little bit.”
Conway took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Omolo threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jaydon Gaines.
The Wampus Cats then led 14-0 when Omolo threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Cris O’Neal.
Bentonville got on the board when Nye threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to CJ Brown. Conway’s Desmond Davis ended the scoring in the first quarter when he ran 59 yards for a touchdown to make the score 21-7.
Bentonville cut the deficit to 21-0 when Ryan Fernstrom kicked a 27-yard field goal. Davidson then caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to make score 28-10.
Brown returned the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-17.
Bentonville scored again in the third quarter to make the score 28-24 on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Nye to Brown.
Conway got that score back when O’Neal ran eight yards for a touchdown.
Bentonville outscored Conway 15-7 in the fourth quarter.
Davidson led Conway with 94 yards rushing on 14 carries. Caden Henderson had 50 yards on 13 carries.
Omolo completed 28 of 48 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns. O’Neal caught 12 passes for 217 yards. Gaines caught five passes for 78 yards. Anderson caught four passes for 29 yards. Jonathan Smith caught four passes for 23 yards.
Jason Gilmore led Bentonville with 131 yard rushing on 17 carries. Nye completed 25 of 43 passes for 309 yards. Brown caught nine passes for 135 yards.
Trey Hammond, Ben Chandler and Noah Files led Conway with six tackles each.
James said there is plenty of things for his team to correct before playing again this Friday.
“It gives us a lot of things we can work on,” he said. “I don’t think there is anything where we can say we have everything figured out. There was a lot of good, a lot of bad. There’s a lot of the bad that we can improve on. I don’t think there is anything that we did poorly that we can’t improve on. I think there are things we did good that we can do better.
“We got a good, solid test in Week 1. I think it gives us some confidence going forward. I think it gives us a sense of urgency that we can get better.”
Conway hosts Springdale in the home opener this Friday at John McConnell Stadium. The Bulldogs are 1-1 after beating Farmington 42-38 on Friday night.
