x

Conway’s RJ Patton, left, and Colen Thompson celebrate a play during the Wampus Cats’ win over Bossier City, La., Parkway last week. Conway beat Watson Chapel 72-42 in the first round of the Hot Springs Invitational on Thursday.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats won their third game in a row, beating Watson Chapel 72-42 in the Hot Springs Invitational on Thursday night.

Conway played Little Rock Christian in the semifinals Friday night. The third-place game is today at 1 p.m. in the high school gym. The championship game is today at 2:30 p.m. in Trojan Arena.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.