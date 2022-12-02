The Conway Wampus Cats won their third game in a row, beating Watson Chapel 72-42 in the Hot Springs Invitational on Thursday night.
Conway played Little Rock Christian in the semifinals Friday night. The third-place game is today at 1 p.m. in the high school gym. The championship game is today at 2:30 p.m. in Trojan Arena.
In the win over Watson Chapel, Conway led 15-5 after one quarter. The Wampus Cats erupted for 25 points in the second quarter to lead 40-20 at halftime.
Ja’Mari Nelson led Conway with 21 points. Colen Thompson had 16. Kanard Turner had 15. RJ Patton had seven. Kaleb Moody and Matthew Grimes scored five points each. Hayden Raycher had three.
“I like the energy, focus and intensity that they brought throughout the game,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “It’s still early, so there are always things to clean up, but they definitely brought the energy and intensity. They had great focus pretty much the entire game.”
For Adams, he was coaching against his former team. Adams coached Watson Chapel for four seasons before coming to Conway this year.
“It kind of felt weird,” Adams said. “Those guys who were on the opposite side … that’s the group that we started with in the eighth grade when I first got there, and we were trying to rebuild the program. Seeing them as seniors was surreal. There was a lot of emotions, especially for me.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
