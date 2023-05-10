x

The Conway Wampus Cats 400-meter relay team won the Class 6A state championship last week in Fort Smith. Running were, from left, Zach Kulbeth, Trez Hammond, Collin Goodman and Cris O'Neal.

 Submitted

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team finished fifth in the Class 6A state track and field championships last week in Fort Smith.

Bentonville won the state title with 235 points. Fayetteville was the state runner-up with 109.5 points. Conway scored 44 points.

