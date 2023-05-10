The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team finished fifth in the Class 6A state track and field championships last week in Fort Smith.
Bentonville won the state title with 235 points. Fayetteville was the state runner-up with 109.5 points. Conway scored 44 points.
Conway’s boys finished 11th with 19 points. Bentonville won the state title with 165 points. Fayetteville was second with 128.5 points.
In girls events, Conway’s Kirstic Rowland finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 4.5 inches.
Conway finished fourth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 45.99 seconds. Running were Alex Boxley, Kendra Tyus, Haylee Dooley and Raghan Allen.
Conway was second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 48.87 seconds. Running were Tyus, Allen, Rowland and RaNayla Moten.
Allen won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.76 seconds. Moten was second at 25 seconds.
Conway was eighth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:17.79. Running were Christal Olloway, Jalyn Anthony, Dooley and Moten.
In boys events, Conway was seventh in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:33. Running were Jackie Nesbitt, Trez Hammond, Collin Goodman and Cris O’Neal.
Conway won the 400-meter relay with at time of 42.69 seconds. Running Zach Kulbeth, Collin Goodman, O’Neal and Hammond.
Hammond was fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.57 seconds. Goodman was seventh with a time of 22.73 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.