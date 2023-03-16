The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team, the defending Class 6A state champions, are on a roll as of late.

After starting the season 0-2, the Wampus Cats have won five consecutive matches to improve to 5-2 on the season. That includes two conference wins to got to 2-0 in 6A-Central play.

