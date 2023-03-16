The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team, the defending Class 6A state champions, are on a roll as of late.
After starting the season 0-2, the Wampus Cats have won five consecutive matches to improve to 5-2 on the season. That includes two conference wins to got to 2-0 in 6A-Central play.
Conway beat Van Buren 3-1 and Bentonville 1-0, both on March 4. The Wampus Cats beat El Dorado 6-0 last Friday then beat Little Rock Southwest 5-0 on Monday and North Little Rock 7-2 on Wednesday.
“We have been on a nice little run,” Conway coach Matthew Page said. “The scoring has been all over the place.”
Will Childers has led Conway in scoring most of the time, scoring multiple goals most games. He leads the Wampus Cats with 14 goals on the season. He also has five assists.
Xander Williams leads Conway with six assists so far this season.
Conway does not play again until traveling to Cabot for a 6A-Central matchup on March 28.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 3-1-2 on the season with a 2-1 win over North Little Rock in the 6A-Central play Wednesday.
Conway’s Dekeria Carter scored the first goal at the 10-minute mark. She received a pass from Carly Pate and scored one-on-one with the North Little Rock keeper.
The Lady Charging Wildcats tied it at 1-1 early in the second half.
Conway’s Haley Nichols scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second half off a crossing pass from Alexes Onyeyiri.
“The game was physical, but that is to be expected when we play each other,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “The standout player of the game was Haley Nichols, who created a lot of chances and scored the game winner.
“Our back line went up against much taller attackers, who were imposing, but they held their own and matched their physicality throughout the game.”
Conway is off until playing at Cabot on March 28.
“The spring break rest comes at a good time for us, but when we get back, we have a tough week of traveling to Cabot and Jonesboro,” DeStefano said. “Two wins to start conference is nice, but now we turn our attention to preparing for Cabot.”
