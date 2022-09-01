x

The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats won the Byrant Invitational on Tuesday at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.

 Courtesy of Kent Manion

In what can be considered one of the biggest golf tournaments of the regular season, the Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats came away with tremendous wins on Tuesday.

Conway won the Bryant Invitational at the Hurricane Golf and Country Club. Conway won the boys tournament by two strokes over Cabot. The Lady Wampus Cats won the girls tournament by 39 strokes over Benton.

(0) comments

