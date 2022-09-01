In what can be considered one of the biggest golf tournaments of the regular season, the Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats came away with tremendous wins on Tuesday.
Conway won the Bryant Invitational at the Hurricane Golf and Country Club. Conway won the boys tournament by two strokes over Cabot. The Lady Wampus Cats won the girls tournament by 39 strokes over Benton.
“Cabot is really strong this year,” Conway coach Kent Manion said, referring to the boys tournament. “Benton and El Dorado are the best two in Class 5A. Going down there and beating them on their home course was really good.”
Manion said his girls team did not have its best day but still played well enough to get a big win.
“Tori Worley played really well early and had a struggle in the middle of the round,” Manion said. “Yinyoe [Yang] did not have her best stuff but was right there with her her 74, which is actually the worst round she’s had this year. We didn’t count her score but Sarah Tinsley broke 100 for the first time this year. We feel really good going forward with her as well.”
In boys, Bryant shot 301. Cabot shot 303. Benton was third at 307, followed by 4. Little Rock Catholic, 328; 5. El Dorado, 329; 5. Bryant, 329; 7. Baptist Prep, 337; 8. North Little Rock, 385; 9. Bryant 394.
Baptist Prep’s Preston Nesterenko was the medalist, shooting a 2-under-par 70.
Conway’s best score came from Collin Spangler and JP McCarron, who tied for fourth at 74. Daxton Dismuke and Yinta Yang tied for eighth at 75.
Blane Burk was 17th at 78. Noah Foster was 21st at 80. Hunter Libeling was 35th at 93.
One of the highlights of the tournament was an albatross by McCarron on the par-5 third hole. His second shot made the hole from 190 yards out.
“It was kind of a weird round for him,” Manion said. “He was at even par and holed out on No. 3 to go to 3-under. He was playing along then had one bad shot on No. 9 and made triple bogey. He still made 74, but having that albatross — the first albatross I’ve ever seen at any high school tournament since I’ve been coaching — it was a pretty cool deal. It’s more rare than a hole-in-one.”
Manion said he’s got three players fighting for the fifth spot in the rotation. Dismuke, who was playing in the seventh spot, shot 75 — his lowest round ever.
“We’ve kind of been searching for that five spot,” Manion said. “I feel like we’ve got competition there. I think we’re going to have somebody step up for the state tournament.”
Conway won the girls tournament by shooting 253. Benton was second at 292. El Dorado was third at 293. Mount St. Mary was fourth at 296. Bryant was fifth at 347.
Cabot’s Emmerson Doyle was the girls’ medalist, shooting a 1-over-par 73. Yang was second at 74.
Worley was seventh at 86. Bella Leach was eighth at 93. Tinsley was 10th at 96. Josie Ghormley was 17th at 119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.