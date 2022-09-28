Last week was a light load for high school football in Faulkner County with only three teams in action.
Conway Christian, Greenbrier and Vilonia were all idle last Friday with their built-in open weeks.
Last Friday, I finally got to see the Conway Wampus Cats in person, and needless to say, I was impressed with what I saw.
Conway improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in the 7A-Central with a 42-0 win over upstart program Little Rock Southwest.
The Gryphons are playing only their third ever season after the combination of Little Rock McClellan and Little Rock Fair.
The Gryphons proved to give much, if any resistance, to the high-powered Conway offense.
Conway junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo is a cool customer from behind center. He makes so many throws look like he’s Dan Marino or Joe Montana. At the same time, he can take off like he’s Roger Staubach. Yes, I’m old school with the old school references.
Omolo’s receiving corp, led by Rome Fields and Cris O’Neal, are some of the best I’ve ever covered. During a large portion of my sports journalism career, I was not covering teams that threw the ball a lot. Cabot coach Mike Malham ran the Dead T offense. Carlisle coaches James Clayton and Scott Waymire believed in ball control the same way as Coach Malham.
Conway senior running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr, who has committed to Ouachita Baptist University, is just quick and powerful. He scored the game’s first touchdown against Southwest, taking on several defenders and bowling into the end zone.
Conway’s defense has risen to the challenge each time out. Against great competition, they made enough plays to help Conway’s offense get the points it needed to win, especially against Bentonville and Ouachita Parish. Against Springdale and Southwest, they shut down those teams, helping the Wampus Cats to easy wins.
Conway hosts perennial power North Little Rock on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
The Charging Wildcats have been up and down this year, going 2-2. They lost to Little Rock Catholic and Fayetteville then beat Class 5A No. Little Rock Parkview in overtime then opened conference play with a rout of Little Rock Central.
Mayflower lost to Pottsville 44-14 on Friday night to drop to 1-3 on the season.
The Golden Eagles trailed 24-7 at halftime.
They will try to get back on track this Friday when they play at Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock. The Mustangs are 1-4. After starting the season 0-4, they beat Little Rock Hall 21-19 last week.
Quitman fell to 1-2-1 last week with a 44-26 loss to Newport in the 3A-2 opener. It was the Bulldogs’ first conference game in Class 3A after moving up from Class 2A.
Quitman trailed 28-26 late in the third quarter before Newport pulled away for the win.
Quarterback Nassir Donohoo passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Quitman will try to get back on track this Friday when it travels to England to play the Class 2A Lions. England is much improved this season after going winless a year ago. The Lions are currently 3-1 following a 42-21 win over Baptist Prep.
Greenbrier returns to action with a 2-2 record. They host perennial Class 6A power Greenwood. The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season, riding a four-game winning streak. They are averaging 57.3 points per game during the streak.
Vilonia is coming off a 30-12 win over Pine Bluff two weeks ago. However, the Eagles will travel to Little Rock to take on Class 5A No. 1 Joe T. Robinson this Friday.
The Senators, which moved up from Class 4A to 5A this season, are 3-1 and the winners of three in a row, including a 60-20 trouncing of Watson Chapel last week.
Robinson won the Class 4A state title last season. The Senators are averaging 43.3 points per game.
Conway Christian returns to action this Friday at Hector.
The Eagles are 2-2 on the season. They look to get back above .500 against the 3-1-1 Wildcats.
Hector has won three consecutive games after staring the season 0-1-1. The Wildcats beat Johnson County Westside 42-16 last week.
Proud of my alma mater
In my other gig as the sports editor of the Grand Prairie Herald, I get to cover my alma mater, the Carlisle Bison.
A year ago, Carlisle did not win a game until beating England in Week 10. Because of teams dropping out to play 8-man football or just not having enough players, the Class 2A football playoffs were watered down.
This year, the Arkansas Activities Association revamped the conferences. Carlisle’s old conference, the 2A-6, had five teams playing. All five teams, including a winless England and one-win Carlisle, made the playoffs. Luckily, that won’t happen this year.
But, Carlisle is 4-0 for the first time since 2012. The Bison are averaging 49.8 points per game and have given up only six this season. That was in a season-opening 47-6 win over Palestine-Wheatley.
There’s a long way to go for Carlisle, and the rest of the football teams in the state. But it’s always fun to see my alma mater do well in football.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
