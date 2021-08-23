The Conway Wampus Cats start year four under coach Keith Fimple’s tutelage with a goal that is attainable.
Last year, the Wampus Cats were jettisoned out of the 7A State Playoffs in the semifinals by eventual state champion Bryant.
But, the goal is to take that extra step and play at War Memorial Stadium.
“We got beat in the semis last year,” Fimple said. “We always have the goal of practicing on Thanksgiving, which is something I’ve been fortunate to do in my career, and I want my kids to do that. You’re talking about that one more game and that’s what we’re fighting and working for to play — that extra game at War Memorial.”
Conway went 8-4 last season, juggling a schedule that saw two different matchups canceled because of COVID issues in the Wampus Cats’ opponent.
Conway’ offense, which never scored fewer than 21 points in any contest by the semifinal loss to Bryant, where the Wampus Cats scored 14, flew high last season.
The Wampus Cats averaged 42.1 points per game last year, including highlight wins against Cabot in a 52-49 shootout, and a 49-42 win over Christian Brothers out of Memphis, Tennessee, in a game that materialized out of a COVID cancelation.
However, if Conway wants to take that extra step, it will have to go through the toughest league in the state of Arkansas.
“There’s no doubt this is the toughest conference in the state,” Fimple said. “You’re talking to a guy that’s spent almost 20 years in northwest Arkansas. I can tell you right now, it’s a very tough conference. It doesn’t matter what Friday night it is or who it is because you better be strapped up because there’s good coaches and good talent. It’s unbelievable to be honest with you.”
The last four state titles were won by teams in the 7A Central, where Conway calls home, shifting the balance of the tougher conference from the 7A West to 7A Central.
North Little Rock got things going for the Central in 2017, followed by three straight championship seasons from Bryant.
The Wampus Cats are projected for a second-place finish in the 7A Central, according to Hooten’s, behind powerhouse Bryant and ahead of rising Cabot.
Last year’s state runner-up North Little Rock is projected for a fourth-place finish in the Central after going through a headache of an offseason trying to hire a head coach.
Conway has its work cut out for them this season, though with a tough nonconference schedule and the always difficult conference schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.