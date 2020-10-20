Nothing changed for the Conway Wampus Cats football team in the latest Arkansas Sports Media Poll as it still sits in sixth in the overall top 10 and fourth in the Class 7A poll.
Unlike the previous week against then overall ranked No. 6 Cabot, Conway went up big early and didn’t look back.
After the shootout against Cabot that catapulted the Wampus Cats ahead of the Panthers, the Grizzlies posed little challenge despite the game earning Hooten’s 7A Game of the Week honors last Monday before the game was played.
Originally picked as a seven-point favorite, Conway rallied for a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Near the end of the third quarter, the Wampus Cats nearly pushed the game into the sportsmanship rule, which would lead to a running clock when they scored again to go up 31-0.
However, Northside jumped on the board for the first time after Conway’s score, but the Wampus Cats answered back to go up 38-6.
Northside scored another touchdown in the fourth, but Conway eventually did push the game into the sportsmanship rule.
With other teams ahead of the Wampus Cats playing to undefeated record thus far, Conway may not have much of a chance to move up in either polls unless a team ahead loses.
Undefeated Bryant and North Little Rock will match up Oct. 30 with Conway and undefeated Bryant meeting Nov. 6.
This week, the Wampus Cats were originally scheduled to play Little Rock Central, but that game was canceled due to covid concerns at LRC.
Instead, Conway has reached an agreement for a home game against Christian Brothers out of Memphis.
