First-year Conway Wampus Cats coach Buck James said his team made improvement from the blue-white scrimmage Friday to the scrimmage game at Morrilton on Tuesday night.
Conway beat Morrilton 35-7 in a half scrimmage game. Last Friday, the Wampus Cats scrimmaged as part of the Meet the Cats event at John McConnell Stadium.
“I thought we started slow, but I thought we got better as it went on,” James said of the game with Morrilton. “When you look at the overall piece of work, I thought we improved from the blue-white game. That’s what we want to do. We’re still two full weeks, almost three, from playing our first game. We need to have a sense of urgency to get a little bit better.
“All in all, it was a good improvement from Friday night.”
The Wampus Cats scored two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and one defensive touchdown.
James said he wished some of the scrimmage stuff could be backed up a week so his team could get in a rhythm of playing once a week before the season starts. Conway opens the season in Week 1 at Bentonville on Sept. 1. The Tigers will have already played a game in Week 0.
“Football is routine,” James said. “You play the way you practice. Preparation is very important in football. You practice four days to play one. That’s really the truth of it. I think once our kids get in a routine, I think it will help. They need to know what they are going to do each and every day. Playing a game one day a week, once we get into that, we’ll start improving greatly.”
