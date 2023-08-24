While most schools are getting ready for a Week 0 football game, the Conway Wampus Cats are not.
Conway opens the season Sept. 1 at Bentonville while the Tigers will already have a game under their belts.
While most schools are getting ready for a Week 0 football game, the Conway Wampus Cats are not.
Conway opens the season Sept. 1 at Bentonville while the Tigers will already have a game under their belts.
First-year Conway coach Buck James said his team is treating the week like fall camp.
“It’s been hot, really hot,” James said of the temperatures that have soared above the century mark this week. “I think our kids have done a pretty good job of handling it. We’ve had to be inside the whole time. It’s not like being outside playing football. I think our kids have handled it really well.”
James said it’s bad for any team that plays Friday night without having been able to practice full speed this week because of the hot weather.
“I’m sure there are schools that haven’t been able to practice this week and are going to have to play a game,” James said. “That’s not what it’s about. I’m glad that we don’t play, but I wish we did, too. We’ve worked hard. We’re trying to get ready. It gives us another week to prepare. Maybe we can get outside next week.”
James said his team is just trying to learn what they are doing.
“We’re learning how to do it,” he said. “We’re trying to concentrate on the fundamentals. We’re just trying to get better. We’re treating it like we would fall practice. We’re just trying to improve our skillset every day and learn from our mistakes and get better.”
James said his team has been inconsistent during fall camp.
“We have good days, and we have bad days,” James said. “Or, we have good phases and bad phases. We’ve got to clean up our practices where we have more consistency and perform at a higher level more consistently.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
