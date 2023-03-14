The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team is on a roll after struggling to start the season.
Conway has won four consecutive games after starting the season 1-3. One of those wins was a 20-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest in the 6A-Central opener Monday.
During that stretch, Conway beat Camden Fairview 10-0, Batesville 11-0 and El Dorado 9-3.
“Hugh Hill, Preston Prock and Prestyn Ribbing all pitched well for us,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We played good defense and had good at-bats as a team. We need to continue to improve and be ready to play North Little Rock tomorrow [today].”
In the 20-0 win over Southwest, Conway scored 11 runs in the first inning, six in the second and three in the fourth.
Clay Fisher, Prock, Max Holland and Malik Simpson each scored two runs. Caden Kristofik led the Wampus Cats with three hits.
Gage Law, Shaun Cover and Drake Naylor combined for a one-hitter.
In the win over Batesville, Prock threw a five-inning no-hitter. He had eight strikeouts in the victory. He allowed only two base runners.
Fisher scored three runs for the Wampus Cats. Prock was 3 for 3 at the plate with Kyler Spencer scored two runs.
Conway will play at North Little Rock today at 5 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but moved to today because of a high chance of rain coming into the area.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
