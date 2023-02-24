The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team is looking to get better as the season progresses.
Conway is the defending Class 6A state champions. The Wampus Cats open the 2023 season Monday against Heber Springs at home.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 4:13 pm
They played a benefit scrimmage game at Hot Springs Lakeside on Monday, losing 10-2.
“We’ve got quite a few back,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We lost three starters. It’s also a new team and a new year. We’ve got find a way for this team to come together and be able to perform at a level to be able to reach that again.
“I think we have new challenges this year. Last year, the challenge was getting to the point where we thought we were good enough to win a state championship. Now, it’s more of a humbling ourselves and working hard enough to make sure we get ourselves back there.”
One of the key players returning is senior pitcher/outfielder Preston Prock.
A year ago, Prock hit .323 with three doubles and 17 RBIs. As a pitcher, he appeared in 15 games, third most on the team, with a 4.13 earned run average. He had 45 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
“He’s played very well for us,” Hardin said. “He’s one of the three guys we pitched during conference last year.”
Another returning starter is senior pitcher Hugh Hill, who 54 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. He appeared in 17 games with a 2.18 ERA.
“He’ll be a three-year starter,” Hardin said.
Senior Tucker Satterfield returns at shortstop. He hit .311 a year ago with two doubles, three triples, a home run and 17 RBIs.
“He took that position over as a freshman about midway through his freshman year,” Hardin said.
Senior Sam Gregg is starting at second base. He hit .271 with two doubles and 14RBIs.
“He’s started since he was a freshman,” Hardin said.
Two other payers who will see playing time this year after missing the 2022 season with injuries are outfielders seniors Kyler Spender and Riley Nicholson.
Hardin said the main goal of this season is to “make sure we put the important things first.”
“To the point where you do something big like we did, there’s an expectation that you are supposed to do something outside of where you were,” Hardin said. “You’re supposed to be some sort of big deal. That’s not what got us there. We’ve got to do the basic fundamental things really, really well.
“We’ve got to keep our focus on that.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
